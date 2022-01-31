CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 17 to…

Davis scores 17 to carry Vermont past Albany 73-61

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis posted 17 points as Vermont won its 10th consecutive game, defeating Albany 73-61 on Monday night.

Ben Shungu had 16 points for Vermont (16-4, 8-0 America East Conference). Isaiah Powell added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Justin Mazzulla had 11 points.

Matt Cerruti scored a season-high 22 points for the Great Danes (9-12, 5-4). Chuck Champion added 11 points. Jamel Horton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up