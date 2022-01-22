CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Davis lifts Bethune-Cookman over Jackson State 55-50

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:08 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Davis had 18 points as Bethune-Cookman narrowly beat Jackson State 55-50 on Saturday.

Marcus Garrett had 14 points and seven assists for Bethune-Cookman (5-13, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks for the Tigers (4-13, 2-4). Ken Evans Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Terence Lewis II had nine rebounds.

