Davis leads Detroit Mercy against Green Bay after 35-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-9, 3-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-13, 2-5 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-9, 3-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-13, 2-5 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Antoine Davis scored 35 points in Detroit Mercy’s 72-70 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Phoenix are 3-4 in home games. Green Bay ranks third in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Titans are 3-2 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy is fifth in the Horizon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Madut Akec averaging 2.7.

The Phoenix and Titans match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Ivory is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11.3 points. Kamari McGee is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

Davis is averaging 23.9 points and five assists for the Titans. Akec is averaging 15.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

