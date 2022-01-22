Davidson wins 15th straight in 69-66 win over Fordham

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had 21 points as Davidson stretched its winning streak to 15 games with a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had 21 points as Davidson stretched its winning streak to 15 games with a 45-point second half to beat Fordham 69-66 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (16-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) are off to their best start since the 1964-65 season. Trailing 47-40 with 9:47 remaining, the Wildcats used a 15-3 run to take control and took their first lead of the contest and for good on Foster Loyer’s jumper in the lane with 6:25 to play.

Sam Mennenga had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Loyer added 15 points and six rebounds and Hyunjung Lee had eight rebounds.

Darius Quisenberry scored a season-high 36 points for the Rams (9-8, 2-3).

