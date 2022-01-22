CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Davidson wins 15th straight…

Davidson wins 15th straight in 69-66 win over Fordham

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had 21 points as Davidson stretched its winning streak to 15 games with a 45-point second half to beat Fordham 69-66 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (16-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) are off to their best start since the 1964-65 season. Trailing 47-40 with 9:47 remaining, the Wildcats used a 15-3 run to take control and took their first lead of the contest and for good on Foster Loyer’s jumper in the lane with 6:25 to play.

Sam Mennenga had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Loyer added 15 points and six rebounds and Hyunjung Lee had eight rebounds.

Darius Quisenberry scored a season-high 36 points for the Rams (9-8, 2-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up