Davidson visits VCU after Jones’ 29-point performance

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 2:02 AM

Davidson Wildcats (14-2, 4-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-5, 3-1 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the VCU Rams after Mike Jones scored 29 points in Davidson’s 87-84 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams have gone 5-2 in home games. VCU is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in A-10 play. Davidson leads the A-10 with 16.6 assists. Foster Loyer paces the Wildcats with 3.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rams. Jayden Nunn is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Loyer is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 80.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

