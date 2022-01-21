CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Davidson visits Fordham after Quisenberry’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Davidson Wildcats (15-2, 5-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-7, 2-2 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Darius Quisenberry scored 23 points in Fordham’s 83-70 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams are 5-2 in home games. Fordham has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is third in the A-10 with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hyunjung Lee averaging 5.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Daye Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Quisenberry is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Lee is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 12.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

