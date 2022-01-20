CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Davenport lifts Cincinnati past Tulsa 90-69

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:35 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport had a season-high 24 points as Cincinnati rolled past Tulsa 90-69 on Thursday night.

Davenport hit 7 of 9 3-pointers. David DeJulius added 22 points for Cincinnati (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Mason Madsen had 14 points. Mika Adams-Woods added 12 points and seven assists.

The 90 points were a season best for Cincinnati.

Darien Jackson scored a career-high 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5), who have lost five games in a row. Jeriah Horne added 19 points and seven rebounds. Sam Griffin had 13 points.

