Dartmouth plays Pennsylvania, aims to stop road losing streak

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 1-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-11, 2-1 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth will attempt to stop its six-game road slide when the Big Green play Pennsylvania.

The Quakers are 3-2 on their home court. Pennsylvania is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 70.2 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Big Green are 1-1 against conference opponents. Dartmouth ranks fourth in the Ivy League shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The Quakers and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is averaging 19.1 points for the Quakers. Max Martz is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Aaryn Rai is averaging 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Brendan Barry is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

