CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Da Silva scores 14…

Da Silva scores 14 to lead Hawaii over Cal Poly 69-56

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Bernardo Da Silva posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Hawaii beat Cal Poly 69-56 on Saturday night.

Jerome Desrosiers had 12 points for Hawaii (9-5, 5-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Noel Coleman added 12 points. Kamaka Hepa had 11 points.

Alimamy Koroma had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (4-12, 1-4). Camren Pierce added 16 points and seven assists. Julien Franklin had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Task force tells agencies how to handle court injunction on vaccine mandate

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up