Da Silva leads Hawaii over UC Irvine 72-56

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:12 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo Da Silva recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds as Hawaii beat UC Irvine 72-56 on Thursday night. Jerome Desrosiers added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Noel Coleman had 16 points for Hawaii (6-5, 2-0 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan added 12 points and six assists.

Collin Welp had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (6-5, 1-1). Dawson Baker added 10 points.

