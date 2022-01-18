CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Curtis leads Bowling Green past N. Illinois 92-83

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 11:15 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Samari Curtis scored 21 points and Daeqwon Plowden scored 17 and Bowling Green beat Northern Illinois 92-83 on Tuesday night.

Trey Diggs scored 16 points and Josiah Fulcher had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bowling Green (9-8, 2-4 Mid-American Conference).

Bowling Green outscored the Huskies 60-51 after halftime which served as season-high point totals after intermission for both teams.

Keshawn Williams scored a career-high 32 points Northern Illinois (5-9, 2-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

