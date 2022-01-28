Cummings, Colgate Raiders to visit McCoy, Boston University Terriers

Colgate Raiders (8-10, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (14-8, 5-4 Patriot) Boston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (8-10, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (14-8, 5-4 Patriot)

Boston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javante McCoy and the Boston University Terriers host Nelly Cummings and the Colgate Raiders.

The Terriers are 6-3 on their home court. Boston University ranks second in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Raiders are 4-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Terriers and Raiders square off Friday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCoy is shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.5 points. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Cummings is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

