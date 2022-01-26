CSU Northridge travels to Hawaii for conference matchup

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-13, 1-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 4-0 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-13, 1-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 4-0 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes Hawaii and CSU Northridge meet on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-2 in home games. Hawaii scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Matadors are 1-5 in Big West play. CSU Northridge gives up 69.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is averaging 16 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Junior Madut is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Elijah Hardy is averaging 10.7 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

