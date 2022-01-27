CSU Northridge takes on Hawaii, seeks to break 5-game skid

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-13, 1-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 4-0 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-13, 1-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 4-0 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -12.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge is looking to stop its five-game slide with a win against Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-2 in home games. Hawaii is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Matadors are 1-5 in Big West play. CSU Northridge has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 12.1 points and eight rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Atin Wright is shooting 32.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.