CSU Fullerton takes on UCSB following Anosike’s 33-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-5, 2-0 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-5, 2-0 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the UCSB Gauchos after E.J. Anosike scored 33 points in CSU Fullerton’s 79-64 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Titans have gone 5-1 at home. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West scoring 72.6 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Gauchos are 0-2 in Big West play. UCSB leads the Big West with 16.7 assists. Ajay Mitchell leads the Gauchos with 4.3.

The Titans and Gauchos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anosike is averaging 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Titans. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Amadou Sow is averaging 16.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Ajare Sanni is averaging one made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.