CSU Fullerton takes on UC Davis following Milstead’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:22 AM

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-5, 1-1 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits the UC Davis Aggies after Damari Milstead scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 83-80 win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 at home. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Pepper averaging 4.6.

The Titans are 4-0 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies and Titans match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Caleb Fuller is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

E.J. Anosike is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Titans. Milstead is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

