CSU, Campbell seek first conference win

Charleston Southern (3-11, 0-2) vs. Campbell (7-6, 0-2)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern goes up against Campbell as both teams look for its first Big South win of the season. Charleston Southern fell 82-59 at UNC-Asheville on Saturday. Campbell lost 74-72 to Winthrop on Monday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Charleston Southern’s Claudell Harris Jr., Kalib Clinton and Taje’ Kelly have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Buccaneers scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAHLIK: Tahlik Chavez has connected on 33 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Charleston Southern is 0-10 when it allows at least 75 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buccaneers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Camels. Campbell has an assist on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three contests while Charleston Southern has assists on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-best rate in the country. The Charleston Southern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 289th among Division I teams).

