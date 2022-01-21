Creighton takes on DePaul following O’Connell’s 28-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-5, 3-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Alex O’Connell scored 28 points in Creighton’s 87-64 win over the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Bluejays are 6-2 in home games. Creighton ranks third in the Big East with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Hawkins averaging 5.8.

The Blue Demons have gone 1-6 against Big East opponents. DePaul is ninth in the Big East shooting 32.4% from downtown. Tyon Grant-Foster paces the Blue Demons shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Bluejays. O’Connell is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Javon Freeman-Liberty is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. David Jones is shooting 42.5% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

