Creighton takes home win streak into matchup with No. 21 Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (14-5, 4-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 4-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts No. 21 Xavier aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bluejays are 7-2 on their home court. Creighton is third in the Big East in team defense, giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Musketeers are 4-4 against Big East opponents. Xavier is the Big East leader with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Colby Jones averaging 5.3.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last matchup 80-73 on Jan. 15. Jones scored 16 points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Paul Scruggs is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

