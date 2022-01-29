CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Creighton takes home win streak into matchup with No. 21 Xavier

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

Xavier Musketeers (14-5, 4-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 4-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bluejays face No. 21 Xavier.

The Bluejays have gone 7-2 at home. Creighton scores 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Musketeers have gone 4-4 against Big East opponents. Xavier is fifth in the Big East scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last meeting 80-73 on Jan. 15. Colby Jones scored 16 points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Jack Nunge is shooting 52.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

