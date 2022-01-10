Creighton faces tough test vs No. 23 Providence

No. 23 Providence (14-2, 4-1) vs. Creighton (10-4, 2-1) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 23 Providence (14-2, 4-1) vs. Creighton (10-4, 2-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Providence presents a tough challenge for Creighton. Creighton has won two of its four games against ranked opponents this season. Providence won 83-73 at home against St. John’s on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Seniors Nate Watson and Al Durham have led the Friars. Watson is averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while Durham is putting up 13.3 points per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who are averaging 13.4 and 12.3 per game, respectively.ROBUST RYAN: Hawkins has connected on 36.4 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Providence’s Reeves has attempted 83 3-pointers and connected on 36.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the last five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Friars. Creighton has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its past three outings while Providence has assists on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Friars have averaged 21.9 free throws per game and 24 per game over their last three games.

