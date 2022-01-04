Creighton faces tough test vs No. 19 Nova

Creighton (10-3, 2-0) vs. No. 19 Villanova (9-4, 2-1) Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Creighton (10-3, 2-0) vs. No. 19 Villanova (9-4, 2-1)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Creighton. Creighton has won two of its three games against ranked teams this season. Villanova has moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Seton Hall last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bluejays are led by Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Hawkins has averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while Kalkbrenner has recorded 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per contest. The Wildcats have been anchored by Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore, who have combined to score 31.3 points per outing.ROBUST RYAN: Hawkins has connected on 38.1 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Creighton is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Bluejays are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STREAK STATS: Villanova has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 60.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the country. The Creighton defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

