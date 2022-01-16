Covington leads William & Mary against Towson after 29-point game

Towson Tigers (11-5, 3-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (3-12, 2-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (11-5, 3-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (3-12, 2-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays the Towson Tigers after Yuri Covington scored 29 points in William & Mary’s 95-91 overtime loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Tribe have gone 3-5 at home. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Connor Kochera averaging 4.4.

The Tigers are 3-1 in CAA play. Towson ranks third in the CAA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Holden averaging 3.0.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kochera is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

Terry Nolan Jr. is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Holden is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

