COVID-19 to cause Creighton’s McDermott to miss DePaul game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:53 PM

Creighton coach Greg McDermott has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with the Bluejays when they play DePaul on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The school’s athletic department made the announcement Friday.

The Bluejays (11-5, 3-2) have had three Big East games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the opponent’s program. Two have been rescheduled for February.

McDermott, 57, missed Monday’s practice and part of Tuesday’s for what was described as a “minor medical procedure.” He was on the bench of the Bluejays’ 87-64 home win over St. John’s on Wednesday.

