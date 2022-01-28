Cornell visits Brown following Choh’s 20-point game

Cornell Big Red (9-6, 2-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (9-6, 2-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts the Cornell Big Red after Tamenang Choh scored 20 points in Brown’s 93-74 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Bears are 4-3 in home games. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 30.5 rebounds. Choh leads the Bears with 8.4 boards.

The Big Red are 2-3 in conference matchups. Cornell is the Ivy League leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Kobe Dickson averaging 4.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Choh is averaging 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Keller Boothby is shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 9.3 points. Dean Noll is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Big Red: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

