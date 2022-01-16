CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Cornell plays Columbia, seeks 7th straight home win

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:22 AM

Columbia Lions (4-10, 1-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (8-5, 1-3 Ivy League)

New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Big Red play Columbia.

The Big Red are 6-0 on their home court. Cornell is the Ivy League leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Kobe Dickson averaging 4.9.

The Lions are 1-2 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Big Red and Lions square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller Boothby is averaging 10.2 points for the Big Red. Dean Noll is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Liam Murphy is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

