CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Cornell hosts Harvard following…

Cornell hosts Harvard following Kirkwood’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Harvard Crimson (10-5, 2-1 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (8-6, 1-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Cornell Big Red after Noah Kirkwood scored 24 points in Harvard’s 60-59 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red have gone 6-0 in home games. Cornell is second in the Ivy League with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Dickson averaging 1.1.

The Crimson are 2-1 in Ivy League play. Harvard has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Big Red and Crimson face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller Boothby is averaging 9.8 points for the Big Red. Dean Noll is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Luka Sakota averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Kirkwood is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Crimson: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up