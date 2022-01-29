CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern…

Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Corbett’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-9, 0-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (4-15, 3-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Tyree Corbett scored 25 points in Coppin State’s 83-81 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Coppin State is seventh in the MEAC shooting 28.9% from deep, led by Isaiah Gross shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 0-3 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbett is scoring 14.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 13 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Zion Styles is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hawks. Dom London is averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up