Cools scores 20, Idaho State cruises past Idaho 81-74

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 10:40 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and Idaho State beat Idaho 81-74 on Saturday night.

Emmit Taylor III had 12 points for Idaho State (3-11, 1-4 Big Sky Conference). Liam Sorensen and Austin Smellie added 11 points apiece. Sorensen also had six assists.

Mikey Dixon scored 21 points to lead Idaho (3-13, 0-5). Rashad Smith added 17 points, Jemeil King had 14 and Yusef Salih 10.

Cool’s 3-pointer gave the Bengals a 69-48 lead with 8:29 remaining. The Vandals cut the deficit to single digits inside the final minute.

Idaho State ended a three-game losing skid. Idaho has lost four straight.

Idaho plays at Northern Arizona on Monday. Idaho State hosts Weber State on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

