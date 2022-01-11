Cook, Tulane visit Wichita State

Tulane (6-7, 3-1) vs. Wichita State (9-5, 0-2) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Tulane (6-7, 3-1) vs. Wichita State (9-5, 0-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jalen Cook and Tulane will go up against Tyson Etienne and Wichita State. The freshman Cook has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. Etienne, a sophomore, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cook is averaging 17.9 points to lead the way for the Green Wave. Kevin Cross is also a key contributor, producing 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Shockers have been led by Etienne, who is averaging 13.6 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cook has had his hand in 41 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Green Wave have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has an assist on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three contests while Tulane has assists on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 70.8 possessions per game. The fast-paced Green Wave have pushed that total to 71.9 possessions per game over their last five games.

