Cook leads Tulane over Wichita State on late foul shots

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook hit three foul shots with six seconds remaining to cap a 7-0 game-ending run and to lift Tulane to a 67-66 win over Wichita State on Saturday.

On the following possession for the Shockers, Tyson Etienne — who got Wichita State’s last points on a 3-pointer with 3:39 to go to lead 66-57 — came short from the arc as time ran out.

The Shockers’ final five shots — all misses — came from 3-point range.

Cook scored 23 points to lead the Green Wave. Kevin Cross added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sion James had six rebounds for Tulane (9-9, 6-3 American Athletic Conference).

Etienne had 21 points for the Shockers (10-8, 1-5). Craig Porter Jr. added 15 points. Morris Udeze had 12 rebounds.

The Green Wave improve to 2-0 against the Shockers this season. Tulane defeated Wichita State 68-67 on Jan. 12.

