Cone leads Northern Arizona against Montana State after 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Montana State Bobcats (12-5, 4-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-9, 2-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays the Montana State Bobcats after Jalen Cole scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 74-72 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-3 at home. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 69.7 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is third in the Big Sky giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Towt is averaging 8.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and four assists for the Lumberjacks. Cone is averaging 18.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Jubrile Belo is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bobcats. Xavier Bishop is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

