Columbia visits Yale following Gabbidon’s 21-point showing

Columbia Lions (4-12, 1-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (8-9, 2-1 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -17.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Columbia Lions after Jalen Gabbidon scored 21 points in Yale’s 76-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Yale has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions have gone 1-3 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs and Lions square off Tuesday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Kelly is averaging 6.4 points for the Bulldogs. Azar Swain is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Liam Murphy is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

