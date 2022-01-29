CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Columbia hosts Dartmouth after…

Columbia hosts Dartmouth after Nweke’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dartmouth Big Green (4-12, 1-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-13, 1-4 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Ike Nweke scored 21 points in Columbia’s 83-72 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions are 3-5 on their home court. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Harding averaging 6.0.

The Big Green have gone 1-4 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 35.2% from downtown. Romeo Myrthil paces the Big Green shooting 80% from 3-point range.

The Lions and Big Green meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Nweke is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Brendan Barry averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Aaryn Rai is shooting 41.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Big Green: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up