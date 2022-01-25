Colorado visits Oregon following Richardson’s 21-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -8; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the Colorado Buffaloes after Will Richardson scored 21 points in Oregon’s 84-56 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks are 8-2 on their home court. Oregon has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes are 4-4 in conference play. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Jabari Walker averaging 6.4.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 assists. Jacob Young is shooting 44.0% and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Walker is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

