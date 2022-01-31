Colorado State visits Wyoming following Maldonado’s 31-point showing

Colorado State Rams (16-2, 6-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (16-3, 5-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (16-2, 6-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (16-3, 5-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Colorado State Rams after Hunter Maldonado scored 31 points in Wyoming’s 63-61 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Cowboys have gone 8-0 at home. Wyoming scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Rams are 6-2 in MWC play. Colorado State is eighth in the MWC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by David Roddy averaging 7.8.

The Cowboys and Rams match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Roddy is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 11.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

