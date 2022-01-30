Colorado State visits Wyoming following Maldonado’s 31-point performance

Colorado State Rams (16-2, 6-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (16-3, 5-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (16-2, 6-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (16-3, 5-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the Colorado State Rams after Hunter Maldonado scored 31 points in Wyoming’s 63-61 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Cowboys are 8-0 on their home court. Wyoming ranks second in the MWC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 6.1.

The Rams have gone 6-2 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

David Roddy is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

