Colorado State hosts UNLV after Hamilton’s 23-point game

UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on the Colorado State Rams after Bryce Hamilton scored 23 points in UNLV’s 80-55 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rams are 10-0 on their home court. Colorado State is 12-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rebels have gone 3-4 against MWC opponents. UNLV averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. David Roddy is averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Hamilton is shooting 43.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Rebels. Jordan McCabe is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.