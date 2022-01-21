Colorado hosts No. 9 UCLA following Juzang’s 28-point game

UCLA Bruins (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

UCLA Bruins (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 UCLA faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Johnny Juzang scored 28 points in UCLA’s 63-58 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 9-2 in home games. Colorado is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins are 4-1 in conference play. UCLA is 9-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won the last matchup on Dec. 2. Tyger Campbell scored 21 points to help lead the Bruins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Juzang is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bruins. Campbell is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.