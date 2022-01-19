CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Colorado and No. 16 USC square off in conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

USC Trojans (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC faces Colorado in Pac-12 action Thursday.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-1 in home games. Colorado is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 4-2 in Pac-12 play. USC scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Buffaloes and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 11.1 points for the Buffaloes. Jabari Walker is averaging 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Isaiah Mobley is averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

