ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Coleman scores 30 to…

Coleman scores 30 to lead NJIT past UMass Lowell 77-72

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Miles Coleman had a career-high 30 points as NJIT narrowly beat UMass Lowell 77-72 on Thursday night.

Dylan O’Hearn had 19 points for NJIT (7-5, 2-0 America East Conference). Antwuan Butler added 13 points.

NJIT totaled 42 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Ayinde Hikim had 15 points for the River Hawks (8-6, 0-2). Kalil Thomas added 14 points and Max Brooks had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up