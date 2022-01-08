CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Coleman scores 19, NJIT beats Binghamton 67-56

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:53 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Miles Coleman scored 19 points as NJIT got past Binghamton 67-56 on Saturday.

James Lee posted 12 points and eight rebounds for NJIT (8-5, 3-0 America East Conference). Dylan O’Hearn added 13 points. Antwuan Butler had 10 rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 11 points for the Bearcats (5-7, 2-1). Christian Hinckson added eight rebounds.

