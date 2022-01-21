CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Coleman and the Hawaii…

Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on conference foe Cal Poly

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 4-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 1-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alimamy Koroma and the Cal Poly Mustangs host Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Big West action.

The Mustangs are 2-3 on their home court. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 30.4% from downtown, led by Camren Pierce shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Rainbow Warriors are 4-0 against Big West opponents. Hawaii averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Mustangs and Rainbow Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Taylor is averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Koroma is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Coleman is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 16.4 points. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 10 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up