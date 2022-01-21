Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on conference foe Cal Poly

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 4-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 1-3 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 4-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 1-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alimamy Koroma and the Cal Poly Mustangs host Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Big West action.

The Mustangs are 2-3 on their home court. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West shooting 30.4% from downtown, led by Camren Pierce shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Rainbow Warriors are 4-0 against Big West opponents. Hawaii averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Mustangs and Rainbow Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Taylor is averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Koroma is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Coleman is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 16.4 points. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 10 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.