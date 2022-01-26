Cole leads Coastal Carolina against Little Rock after 23-point game

Little Rock Trojans (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Little Rock Trojans (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays the Little Rock Trojans after Vince Cole scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 72-68 overtime win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers have gone 8-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Trojans have gone 2-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Little Rock has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Chanticleers and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Chanticleers. Cole is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Isaiah Palermo is averaging 12.7 points for the Trojans. Marko Lukic is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

