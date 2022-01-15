CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Cohill scores 25 as Youngstown St. beats Wright St. 90-87

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 10:57 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 25 points, Michael Akuchie scored 19 and Youngstown State beat Wright State 90-87 on Saturday night to snap the Raiders’ seven-game win streak.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 15 points for Youngstown State (10-8, 4-4).

Tanner Holden had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (9-8, 6-2) and Grant Basile scored 26 points with 10 boards. Tim Finke added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

