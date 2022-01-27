CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Cohill carries Youngstown State…

Cohill carries Youngstown State over Green Bay 63-50

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill posted 18 points as Youngstown State topped Green Bay 63-50 on Thursday night.

Michael Akuchie had 13 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (11-10, 5-6 Horizon League). William Dunn added 11 points and eight rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 10 points.

Japannah Kellogg III and Kamari McGee each had 10 points for the Phoenix (4-15, 3-7). Cade Meyer had 10 rebounds.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 82-58 on Dec. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up