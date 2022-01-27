CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Cochran scores 17 to lift Ball St. over N. Illinois 74-67

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:12 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Cochran registered 17 points and six rebounds as Ball State got past Northern Illinois 74-67 on Thursday night.

Miryne Thomas had 13 points for Ball State (9-10, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Payton Sparks added 11 points. Luke Brown had 10 points.

Keshawn Williams had 16 points for the Huskies (5-12, 2-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Trendon Hankerson added 12 points and six rebounds. Zool Kueth had 12 points.

