Cleveland State hosts Youngstown State following Cohill’s 25-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (10-8, 4-4 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-4, 7-1 Horizon) Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (10-8, 4-4 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (11-4, 7-1 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Dwayne Cohill scored 25 points in Youngstown State’s 90-87 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Vikings are 9-2 on their home court. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon averaging 38.9 points in the paint. Broc Finstuen leads the Vikings with 1.3.

The Penguins are 4-4 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Vikings won the last meeting on Jan. 9. D’Moi Hodge scored 31 points points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals. Torrey Patton is averaging 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Luke Chicone is averaging 4.1 points for the Penguins. Cohill is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.