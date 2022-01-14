CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Cleveland State hosts Detroit Mercy following Hodge’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-8, 3-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-4, 6-1 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after D’Moi Hodge scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 70-65 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 8-2 on their home court. Cleveland State is the best team in the Horizon with 14.8 fast break points.

The Titans are 3-1 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Vikings and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is averaging 15.6 points and 2.3 steals for the Vikings. Jayson Woodrich is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Antoine Davis averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 23.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Madut Akec is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

