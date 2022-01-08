Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

Cleveland State (9-3, 5-0) vs. Youngstown State (9-6, 3-2) Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State (9-3, 5-0) vs. Youngstown State (9-6, 3-2)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its 10th straight conference win against Youngstown State. Cleveland State’s last Horizon loss came against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 75-68 on Feb. 19, 2021. Youngstown State lost 71-61 loss at home against Purdue Fort Wayne in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Michael Akuchie has put up 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Penguins. Tevin Olison has complemented Akuchie and is producing 12 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Vikings are led by Torrey Patton, who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 68.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 70.6 per game they recorded over five non-conference games.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Vikings are 2-3 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vikings have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 37 assists on 68 field goals (54.4 percent) across its past three contests while Cleveland State has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 75.6 points per game. The Vikings have averaged 82.2 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.